Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 43,565 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,565 shares during the quarter. United Community Banks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $61,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

