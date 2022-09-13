Snyder Capital Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 1.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $65,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,482,000 after acquiring an additional 189,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,150,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,587,000 after acquiring an additional 188,126 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

