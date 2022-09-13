Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

