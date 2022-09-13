SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

SOFI stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.