SoFi Technologies’ (SOFI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.54.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 621.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 490,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

