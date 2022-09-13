Solanium Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.54 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solanium

Solanium’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official website is www.solanium.io. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Solanium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

