SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 8.2% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $17,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $316.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $5,773,667. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

