SolFarm (TULIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One SolFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular exchanges. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.
About SolFarm
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
