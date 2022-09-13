Sologenic (SOLO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $840,844.00

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $57.15 million and $840,844.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00822937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com.

Sologenic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

