Solrise Finance (SLRS) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $1.50 million and $33,258.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,365,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

