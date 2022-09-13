SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Cap of $61.79 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $61.79 million and $2.87 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

