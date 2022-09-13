Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) Price Hits $1.49 on Major Exchanges

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00007304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and $86,852.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00814724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014648 BTC.

About Somnium Space Cubes

Somnium Space Cubes’ launch date was October 6th, 2019. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. The official website for Somnium Space Cubes is www.somniumspace.com. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Somnium Space Cubes

According to CryptoCompare, “Somnium Space CUBEs is an open, social & persistent VR world built on blockchain. Buy land, build or import objects and instantly monetize. Universe shaped entirely by players.”

