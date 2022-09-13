Sora Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sora Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 160.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 6.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.67.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $375.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

