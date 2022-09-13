Sora Investors LLC Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Intuit comprises about 1.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $455.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

