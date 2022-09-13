Sora Investors LLC Buys Shares of 550,000 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 4.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,186,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 532,627 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 814,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 133,840 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

