Sora Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 135,000 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,000. Ciena accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.