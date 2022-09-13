Sora Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sora Investors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 359,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 207,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

