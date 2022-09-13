Sora Investors LLC Takes $15.19 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,000. Sunrun accounts for about 7.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 9,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sunrun by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,993 shares of company stock worth $9,802,664 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.