Sora Investors LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 109,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Qualtrics International accounts for 1.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

XM stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.62. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

