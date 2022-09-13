Sora Investors LLC Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sora Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 0.2% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Shares of TEAM opened at $264.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

