South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. South32 has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

