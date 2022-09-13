Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $977.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

