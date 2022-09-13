SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Hits $51,088.79 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $51,088.79 and $19,652.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash). Telegram | Medium “

