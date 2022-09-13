SparkPoint Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $262,144.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,924,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is www.sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

