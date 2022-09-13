SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0025

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,044.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,660,331 coins and its circulating supply is 11,786,290 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

