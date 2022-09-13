SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61.

