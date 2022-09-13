SpeedCash (SCS) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 69.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $9,784.32 and $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded 90.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

