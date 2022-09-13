Spheroid Universe (SPH) Trading Down 8% This Week

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $6,534.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00798267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s launch date was July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spheroid Universe’s official website is www.spheroiduniverse.io.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

