Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys 10,000 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Spinnaker Capital LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises approximately 48.9% of Spinnaker Capital LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spinnaker Capital LTD’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $401,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

URNM opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $104.00.

