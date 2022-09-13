Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.