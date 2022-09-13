SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

SWTX opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.85. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

