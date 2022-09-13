Sprott Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sprott Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

