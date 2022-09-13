Sprott Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

