Sprott Inc. Buys 3,858 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MNRL opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 156,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

