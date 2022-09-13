Sprott Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after buying an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after buying an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.