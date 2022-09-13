Sprott Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

