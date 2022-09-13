Sprott Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

