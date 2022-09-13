SQN Investors LP Has $47.98 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SQN Investors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 5.4% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.62% of Five9 worth $47,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 Stock Performance

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.