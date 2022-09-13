SQN Investors LP Makes New Investment in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 862,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,133,000. SailPoint Technologies comprises 5.0% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.91% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

SAIL stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

