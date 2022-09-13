SQN Investors LP Sells 55,426 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SQN Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,426 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 9.0% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 0.35% of HubSpot worth $80,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $333.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -164.90 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.92.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.