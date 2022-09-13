StaFi (FIS) Reaches Market Cap of $20.36 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $20.36 million and $4.17 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00069190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021951 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00031653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.