Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,652 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $123.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

