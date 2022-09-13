Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,217 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000. AMERCO makes up approximately 1.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $546.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.32. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $447.92 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

