Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,819. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.4 %

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

