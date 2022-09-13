Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 5,354 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

DOCU stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

