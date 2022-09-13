Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 7,048 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 470,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 539.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 454,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -1.18. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

