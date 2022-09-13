Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 874 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

