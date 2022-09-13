Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $391,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE UL opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

