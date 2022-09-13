Stansberry Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94,970 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 2.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

