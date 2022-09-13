Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allegion by 3,825.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $145.71.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

